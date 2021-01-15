Nick Jonas in talks to star in Jersey Boys musical as Frankie Valli

Jersey Boys expected to head to the West End very soon!

Will Nick Jonas officially play Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys?

The "Chains" and "Close" singer is tipped to be the next Frankie Valli in Trafalgar Theatre's revival production of Jersey Boys The Musical, it has been announced by close sources. The Tony Award-winning musical will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King and the show's original Broadway producers the Dodgers, with Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio.

There are also rumours that the event could be streamed in the future, following on the success of last year's Disney+ premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton.





Spotlight on Nick Jonas

Should these talks become a reality, Nick Jonas will sing the iconic chart-topping songs of Valli and the Four Seasons from the 1960s. Jonas forms 1/3 of the hitmaking trio the Jonas Brothers' who over the years have earned three #1 consecutive albums and have enjoyed sold-out shows all over the world.

The band made a huge comeback in 2019 with the single "Sucker," which quickly shot to number one on the Billboard charts and became certified platinum. Their tour sold a total of 1.2 million tickets. Jonas' self-titled solo album was also a major musical success thanks in large part to his triple-platinum single "Jealous (featuring Tinashe)", which was later followed by his hit platinum single "Close (featuring Tove Lo)".

Nick Jonas acting credits

Nick Jonas has a number of acting roles under his belt, including Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan; the 2016 Sundance Film Festival hit Goat, the WWII-themed film Midway; the post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking with Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and Tim Holland. He will soon star in the upcoming action-thriller The Blacksmith opposite The Matrix's Laurence Fishburne.

Jersey Boys tickets now available for the Trafalgar Theatre from £24 and up!

You'll want to book your tickets for Jersey Boys early if you want the best seats to see Nick Jonas live on stage in London's West End! Tickets for the eagerly anticipated return of the Jersey Boys musical are expected to be in high demand! Book now to secure your spot at Trafalgar Theatre whilst stocks last!