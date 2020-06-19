Pretty Woman extends booking period by an extra month until early February Jun 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The producers of Pretty Woman UK have announced an extended booking period for the hit West End musical. The show will now be booking at London's Piccadilly Theatre until 6 February 2021 in an open-ended run with tickets for the new performances on sale now.

Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward

The new performances of Pretty Woman from 4 January until 6 February 2021 are exact copies of the cancelled performances from 26 June until 1 August 2020. The extension comes after it was announced that West End and UK theatres would remain closed until at least early August and it will allow for as many people to see the immensely popular show as possible.

Pretty Woman star Aimie Atkinson generates a lot of buzz during lockdown

The role of Edward Lewis is portrayed by Danny Mac whilst the lead role of Vivian Ward is played by former SIX star Aimie Atkinson, who has been making lots of headlines during lockdown with her various virtual gigs, online concerts, and fundraising events.

The actress did a 25-minute coffee Q&A on Instagram Live as part of [Lockdown] Theatre Direct in the end of March, a live-streamed concert in early April for Leave A Light On, and recently a 24-hour fundraiser Musical-a-thon, which ended up raising £10,833 for the charity Save the Children. There's no doubt Aimie Atkinson is now one of the biggest West End stars today and many fans are excited to see her live on stage soon!

