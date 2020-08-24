West End stage stars to perform free outdoor concerts in London city centre Aug 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The events will take place in a brand-new space known as The Garden at Centre Point with no tickets needed.

Free cultural experiences in the heart of London starting this week!

Free concerts performed by West End stars to begin this Thursday!

Backed by support from Almacanta Investments, Duality Music is set to host a series of concerts at the new performance space, The Garden at Centre Point, which is close to Tottenham Court Road.

The concerts will begin this Thursday, 27 August 2020 and will take place every week from Thursday to Sunday from 2pm to 7pm. All musicians and vocalists performing in the concert will be paid. The initiative comes after London City Mayor, Sadiq Khan, recently stated that theatre and the West End faces an existential threat.

Who is performing at The Garden at Centre Point?

So far, Wicked The Musical is the biggest show being represented at the newly announced concert series. This Thursday's event, in particular, will be headlined by none other than Laura Pick (Elphaba in West End musical Wicked), who will perform at 6pm.

Other stars confirmed to be appearing in future time slots include Emma Hatton (Elphaba in Wicked), Oliver Tompsett (Fiyero in Wicked), Kayleigh McKnight (Vocalist in Hugh Jackman World Tour; 1st cover for Rhonda in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), and Jordan Lee Davies (Elder Thomas in The Book of Mormon UK Tour).

Additional performers to be announced in due course.

