British comedy writer, actor and comedian Adam Kay returns to London yet again for a strictly limited run at the Garrick Theatre in London. His hilarious, best-selling show, This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor) returns following sell-out shows at both the Garrick last autumn and the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

What to expect from Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor)?

The comedic show is based on Adam Kay's Sunday Times bestselling book of the same name. As an outsider looking in, you'll learn everything you need to know and more about the NHS junior doctor's many experiences, trials, and tribulations, all of which he recorded in his diary during his time at the NHS. Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt is a highly entertaining hour of fun that features hilarious wordplay, funny songs, and squeamish hospital horror stories that will make you both squirm in your seat and laugh yourself silly. The show has received a fleet of five-star reviews from both critics and audiences alike and stands by the old saying that 'laughter is the best medicine.'

Who is Adam Kay?

Adam Kay is a former NHS junior doctor and an award-winning comedian and author. Having crossed over into the entertainment industry, he has worked on such TV series as Mitchell & Webb, Mrs. Brown's Boys, and Blind Date. The doctor has also made appearances on screen as a panellist for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Newsnight and more. So far, Adam has enjoyed 6 years of sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with no signs of losing momentum any time soon. His accompanying book, which will likely be available for purchase and autograph after the performance, is being turned into an eight-part BBC comedy series.

★★★★★ ‘Intersperses horror stories from the NHS frontline with a catalogue of sublimely silly spoof songs, and some blissfully brilliant wordplay’ (Mail on Sunday)