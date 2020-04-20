The Burial at Thebes comes to London’s Lyric Hammersmith for 1 month only

Reworked by Irish Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney, this translation of Sophocles' Antigone is a large scale production that tells an epic tale. The Burial at Thebes will play an extremely limited 1 month run at the Lyric Hammersmith in London.

Seamus Heaney’s The Burial at Thebes translated from Sophocles’ Antigone

Antigone is the daughter of the famous King Oedipus. As the war comes to an end she discovers that both of her brothers have died. Forced to fight on for warring armies, the brothers came together on the battlefield and killed each other in the heat of war.

Creon, Antigone’s uncle and new King of Thebes, declares one brother a hero and the other a traitor, denying him even a proper burial. Antigone and her sister must decide what is more important, the laws of the land or the law of the divine. Where do the young woman’s loyalties finally lie and what price will she pay to hold tight to her beliefs?

This epic production tells a classic tale a features a chorus of young performers from the Lyric Ensemble.

Creatives of The Burial at Thebes

This striking translation of Sophocles’ classic work comes from Seamus Heaney. His most best-known works include Death of Naturalist, North, and The Spirit Level. The much-lauded poet, playwright and translator was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1995.

The production will be directed by award-winner Roy Alexander Weise. Weise is known for his direction of works such as Nine Night, and Mountaintop and will be directing the Stratford East revival of Sucker Punch in the summer of 2020.

Casting announcements for The Burial at Thebes are forthcoming.

Playing at London's Lyric Hammersmith for 1 month only, The Burial at Thebes