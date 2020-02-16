Tickets for Faustus: That Damned Woman available now!

This groundbreaking new work reimagines Faust, recasts the man who sold his soul for the pleasure of the world into a woman who sold hers to save it. This incredible new show premieres at London’s Lyric Hammersmith Theatre before going on a UK tour. Tickets to Faustus: That Damned Woman are hotter than hell, so make sure you book your seats to this 1 month, limited world premiere run before it’s too late!

The story of Faustus: That Damned Woman

We all know the stories of people who have sold their souls for fame, power, riches, or all three. But what if you sold your soul to save the world? Hundreds of years ago that’s exactly what Johanna Faustus did.

She watched her city grow sick and suffer and she was determined to restore it. To make the impossible possible, there is a price to be paid, a sacrifice to be made. Johanna made that sacrifice so she could travel the centuries changing the course of history. She might be damned, but she’ll be damned if she lets this world down.

Cast and Creatives of Faustus: That Damned Woman

2011 Brit Writers’ Award winning playwright Chris Bush has recast the Faust myth to imagine what must be sacrificed to achieve the impossible, the legacy that we leave behind and the lengths we would go to in order to spite the devil himself. Bush is perhaps best known for her satirical show TONY! The Blair Musical and its follow up, Tony of Arabia. She was the 2013 Pearson Playwright in Residence for Sheffield Theatres.

Faustus: That Damned Woman is directed by Caroline Byrne. She is known for her production of Portia Coughlan at the Young Vic Theatre and Spring Awakening for Young Vic Unpacked.

Casting for the world premiere and subsequent Birmingham Repertory Theatre run and UK tour has yet to be announced.

Faustus: That Damned Woman limited 1 month run at the Lyric Hammersmith!

Do not miss your chance to witness the world premiere of this stunning new show. We promise, you won’t have to sell your soul for tickets to Faustus: That Damned Woman, but book your seats not to avoid waiting in purgatory for this show to return to London.