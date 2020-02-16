Menu
Plays Faustus: That Damned Woman
    Faustus: That Damned Woman Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    9 customer reviews

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    23 Jan - 22 Feb 2020
    Access
    There will be an Open captioned performance Saturday 15 February, 2.30pm and an Audio described performance Saturday 15 February, 7.30pm (with Touch Tour at 6pm)

    5 / 5 (9 customer reviews)

    Mr Dyson

    34 hours ago

    J Cook

    1 day ago

    Lyric theatre is a hidden gem. Amazingly beautiful venue in an unexpected area. Faustus has an utterly fabulous set, atmospheric, great cast - let down a little by a eclectic plot that takes a while to get going. Enjoyable none the less

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020

