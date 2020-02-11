Lucy McCormick: Post Popular tickets available now!

Lucy McCormick is back onstage with another X-rated show for an additional 12 show run at London’s Soho Theatre. Following a limited run at London's Soho Theatre in December, Lucy McCormick: Post Popular is back and tickets are extremely limited so make sure that you book your seats today!

Lucy McCormick brings Post Popular to London!

Following her smash hit X-rated retelling of the nativity story, Triple Threat, Lucy McCormick is back with another genre-bending show. This raunchy, crass, honest and revealing show crawls back through history to gleefully explore power, purpose and gender.

This humiliating tour through the past features some friends-with-benefits who could stand for a little objectifying. This mixture of theatre, comedy, song, dance, absurdism, snacks and minor breakdowns promises to be the adults-only compelling comedy you didn’t know you needed.

Cast and Creatives of Lucy McCormick: Post Popular

Post Popular was written and is performed by Lucy McCormick of Triple Threat and GetInTheBackOfTheVan. She is joined on stage by Samir Kennedy and Rhys Hollis. This production is directed by Urusula Martinez who also directed McCormick’s Triple Threat.

Affordable Lucy McCormick: Post Popular tickets available

This might not be the show to take your parents to unless they are into hedonistic history, but this raunchy review of the past promises to be a good time. Book tickets for Lucy McCormick: Post Popular now to guarantee your seats to this one of a kind look at the past.