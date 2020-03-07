Tickets for Brian Friel’s Afterplay at The Coronet Theatre available now!

Brian Friel introduces the most iconic characters from Anton Chekhov's greatest plays, Three Sisters and Uncle Vanya, to each other to see what would happen if they had met. This new production for The Coronet Theatre will be directed by John Haidar and will have a limited run with performances from 7 March to 4 April 2020.

What is Afterplay about?

Afterplay takes Anton Checkhov’s characters to see what would happen when they meet. Sonya from Uncle Vanya and Andrey from Three Sisters meet in the 1920s in a Moscow café. When they were young, they were given the same life plans that included marriage, children and happy ever afters. Then by chance, decades later, they meet. Despite their life plans and dreams, their realities were never what they expected. Their reflections are no longer something they recognise and when they meet each other, they envision what their life could have been and realise the possibility of a different future.

About Afterplay

Afterplay is a one-act play by Brian Friel that premiered in 2002 at the Gate Theatre in Dublin. It later transferred to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre where it starred John Hurt as Andrey and Penelope Wilton as Sonya. The play was revived for productions in both 2009 and 2014 but hasn’t returned to the West End since the 2002 production at the Gielgud Theatre. Afterplay premiered in New York in 2016 at the off-Broadway venue; the Irish Repertory Theatre. This new production of the play at the off-West End venue The Coronet Theatre will be directed by John Haidar.

This heartfelt play is the perfect show for theatre fans and particularly for fans of Chekhov's plays and characters. Brian Friel has written over 30 plays across six decades, bringing experience and a well-tailored voice.