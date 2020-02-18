Autoreverse comes to Battersea Arts Centre for 3 weeks!

The director of smash-hit Misty, Omar Elerian, comes together with Florencia Cordeu to present the story of a family looking for home. Do not miss your chance to see this moving story of remembering. Autoreverse tickets are now available for the 3-week run at London’s Battersea Arts Centre.

Based on a true story, watch as a 4 decades long family journey unfolds.

Florencia lives in London, but she has a box of things from her family home in Chile. A box that happens to be full of old cassette tapes. When she decides to start listening to the tapes, she finds herself on an unexpected journey through space and time following her family as they flee the dictatorship in Argentina. Her family records audio letters to stay in touch with the ones they have loved and are now separated from.

These incredible letters are woven together in an audio visual experience that focuses on a family fighting to find a place to call home and what it means to remember. Not only as a person, but as a family and as a nation.

Autoreverse cast and creatives

Autoreverse is directed by Omar Elerian. The director is most well known for his work on Arinzé Kene’s Misty. His other works include Going Through, NASSIM, One Cold Dark Night, and Islands.

The creator of Autoreverse, who also stars in the piece is Florencia Cordeu. Florencia has worked played roles in various productions internationally in addition to her roles in film, television and voiceover work.

