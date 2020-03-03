Adam Lazarus stars in his play Daughter at London’s Battersea Arts Centre

Following its success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, Adam Lazarus’ electrifying play became one of the most talked-about shows and its 2020 transfer to the off-West End theatre Battersea Arts Centre is likely to see this increase tenfold. Be sure to book your tickets for Daughter before this acclaimed show becomes the talk of London and sees the demand soar even higher. If you’re looking for a play that isn’t afraid to shock its audience as it pushes us into an unavoidable conversation, then Lazarus’ play is for you!

What is Lazarus’ Daughter about?

Daughter is a play performed by Adam Lazarus himself. He plays The Father and gives a powerful performance with his satirical piece which is an exhilarating and yet dark account of fatherhood. Whilst Lazarus’ character is very funny and extremely engaging, it is clear that he is deeply troubled. The story doesn’t shy away from themes of love, violence and the deeply rooted misogyny that is ingrained within society. It shines light on how misogyny is everywhere; within not just societies but our communities, families and friends, and even – for some of us – within ourselves. This powerhouse play performed by Lazarus confronts toxic masculinity directly and unabashedly.

Daughter cast and creative team

Daughter was written by Adam Lazarus who is also the sole performer. Lazarus co-created the show along with Ann-Marie Kerr, Jivesh Parasram and Melissa D’Agostino. Ann-Marie Kerr also directs. There is composition and sound design by Richard Feren and lighting design by Michelle Ramsay. The show was originally produced by QuipTake, Pandemic Theatre and The Theatre Centre. The current production comes from Tom Arthur Davis, Adam Lazarus, Jivesh Parasram and Aislinn Rose.

Adam Lazarus’s Daughter at the Battersea Arts Centre tickets on sale now!

Tickets for Daughter at London’s Battersea Arts Centre are available now and you’ll want to be sure to secure yours soon so not to miss out. This powerful play has created a buzz and is set to the do the same again in London for a strictly limited four-week run!