    Daughter Tickets at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

    Daughter

    This show uncovers the dark ingrained misogyny in the world.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr 10min
    Performance dates
    3 March - 28 March 2020
    Content
    This prodcution contains swearing, descriptions of sex with a minor, drug use, violence, misogyny and cruelty. There will be loud jarring noises and bright lights.
    Special notice
    Relaxed Performances All performances will be Relaxed. At Battersea Arts Centre, this means that you are free to move about, make noise and come and go during the show. Latecomers will be permitted – this might be at specific points in the performance agreed with the artists. It does not mean that light and sound effects have been changed.
    Access
    Open Captioned Performance The performance on 13 Mar will be live captioned. Audio Described Performance The performance on 20 Mar will be audio described.

    Next Available Performances of Daughter

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    March 2020

    Tags:

    PlayLimited RunOff West End Theatre

