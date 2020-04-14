Menu
Plays Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran
    Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Tickets at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

    Rich Kids scrolls back through a story of excessive consumption

    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    14 April - 2 May 2020
    There is occasional strong language. There are descriptions of a high speed car crash and some discussion of climate change.
    Please Note: The audience will be invited to use Instagram Live during the performance. Your likeness may be filmed and shared by actors and/or audience members.
    The performance on 30 April will be BSL interpreted.

