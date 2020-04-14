Rich Kids tickets are now available for 3 weeks only!

This new show explores the dark world of entitlement, wealth, over-consumption and social media. This award-winning show comes to London's Battersea Arts Centre

The sequel to The Believers Are But Brothers the second part of this trilogy contines an exploration of how technology, resentment and shattered identity is changing the world we live in. During the peak of the sanctions on Iran while the middle and working classes are suffocating the ultra rich and their big-spending, hard partying kids are living in a completely different world, with a very different set of rules.

Social media fuels the fires as fancy cars, nights out on the town and entitled acts of destruction take centrestage on social media profiles that are bouncing around the web. While most people in this part of the world are suffering greatly under dictatorships, sanctions and incredibly harsh laws the children of the elites are living it up in a champagne filled permanent holiday.

As the divide between rich and poor widens and social media serves to explode the gap even more. This show invites the audience to use Instagram to explore what's happening in the world them around in interactive, innovative new ways.

