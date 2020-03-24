Tickets for seeds available now!

The producers of Arinzé Kene’s good dog bring a new you a production to London’s Soho Theatre. This play tells the story of two mothers who both desperately want to protect their sons. Book your seeds tickets now to guarantee your place at this sensitive and moving new play.

Mel Pennant’s seeds

It’s Michael Thomas’ birthday. A cake waits for him in his mother’s living room, the candles lit, wax dripping and puddling as the candles burn down.

Two women try to decide which words need to be said and which are best left unspoken. Evelyn needs to get ready to give her big speech marking the day fifteen years ago when Michael was stabbed to death. Jackie has a lot on her mind and is looking to clear her conscience.

These two women are bonded, not only by their sorrows but by their deep desire to protect their sons, one living and one dead.

Written by Mel Pennant, seeds was shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award. It is presented by the producers of Olivier Award nominee Arinzé Kene’s good dog. seeds is led by a female creative team.

