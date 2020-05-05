Tickets for Lava by award-winning playwright James Fritz now available!

Set in the aftermath of a natural disaster in London, James Fritz’s new play is about to be the theatre equivalent to an asteroid, as its set to blow people away. The wittily funny and moving Lava tells a necessary story about friendship and human connection. Lava tickets are available now for its 2-week run at London’s Soho Theatre. Be sure to book early and secure the best seats on offer.

The story of Lava

The unthinkable has happened! A small asteroid has hit the capital city and London must brush itself off from a natural disaster. Meanwhile, in a small town far away, Vin, a young man, finds he has lost his voice. Is it due to shock or grief? Or perhaps something else? Vin’s mum is struggling with her own grief, but his friend Rach is determined to help him find his voice. However, when her family take in a survivor who thinks talking and singing about your suffering will help you heal, Vin’s situation is suddenly outshone. In a world where self-expression is celebrated, what happens to those who are silenced? What lengths will we go to understand our own sadness?

Lava is a story about humanity; human connection, love and friendship. It explores the stages of grief and is deeply moving yet is still funny and amusing – a true representation of human nature. It’s all about how we cope with deep, innate sadness but above all it is hopeful.

About James Fritz

James Fritz is a multi-award-winning writer. He is predominantly a playwright but has written for radio and television. His plays for both stage and radio include Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, Ross & Rachel, Parliament Square, Start Swimming, The Fall, Comment Is Free, Death of a Cosmonaut and, his newest piece Lava. His awards include winning the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, a Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting and the Imison and Tinniswood BBC Audio Drama Awards. He was also nominated for an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre, a BBC Radio Award for Best Single Drama, and was named the runner up in the 2013 Verity Bargate Award. Fritz is a graduate from both the Channel Four Screenwriting Program and the BBC TV Drama Writers Award.

Lava at Soho Theatre

This riveting new play set to open at the off-West End venue Soho Theatre from 5 May to 16 May 2020.