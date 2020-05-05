Menu
Plays Lava
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Lava Tickets at the Soho Theatre, London

    Lava

    New play by award-winning playwright James Fritz

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr 25min
    Performance dates
    5 - 16 May 2020

    Next Available Performances of Lava

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    May 2020

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies