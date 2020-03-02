So Many Reasons tickets available for its Soho Theatre transfer now!

Both written and performed by Racheal Ofori, who explores her confusion of womanhood, and naturally, her tale begins with her mum.

What is So Many Reasons about?

So Many Reasons is a story told from the perspective of a first-generation British Ghanaian about how she understands the world. Mel is in a bit of a crisis and so, of course, hunts for the reasons why; and it all starts with her mum. In the search for answers, she explores cultural and generational shifts, as well as religion and sexuality, and comes to the conclusion that maybe mothers don’t always know what’s best.

About Racheal Ofori

Racheal is a writer and actor who has worked in theatre, film, television and radio since graduating. Her work in theatre has seen her perform in Kenneth Branagh’s Romeo & Juliet (Garrick Theatre) as well as her own work, one-women shows, Portrait (Tour/Women of the World Festival at Southbank Centre) and So Many Reasons (Camden People’s Theatre/Soho Theatre). Her film credits include Jason Lei Howden’s Guns Akimbo in which she stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe. Other film credits include Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl and Stephen Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Her work in television includes Enterprice (BBC), Simon Amstell’s Carnage (BBC iPlayer) and Come Home (BBC).

So Many Reasons creative team

So Many Reasons has direction from Zoe Lafferty, lighting design from production manager Tanya Stephenson, sound design from Ben Grant, movement direction from Lanre Malaolu and production photography from Dan Tsantilis. Sarah Beaton is associate designer.

