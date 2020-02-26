I Think We Are Alone Theatre Royal Stratford East tickets available now!

Sally Abbott's I Think We Are Alone comes to London's Theatre Royal Stratford East for a strictly limited run to honour the 25th Anniversary of Frantic Assembly. The all-new production is co-directed by French and Saunders actress Kathy Burke (The Retreat, Lady Windermere’s Fan) and Scott Graham (Things I Know to be True, Fatherland) and promised to be as moving and bittersweet as it is uplifting. Tickets for I Think We Are Alone are bound to be a season highlight. Don't miss out and secure your I Think We Are Alone tickets today for the best seats at the Theatre Royal Stratford East at the best prices whilst stocks last.

What is I Think We Are Alone by Sally Abbott about?

Two estranged sisters quarrel over text messages. Their harsh and unapologetic language pushes them further away from each other when in reality all they truly want is to get together, find closure, and discuss the events that transpired when they were little girls that still haunt them to this day.

Josie refuses to let her grief stand in the way. Her main focus is to provide for her son, Manny, in the best way she can. She desperately wants him to spread his wings and fly, but can she let him flee the nest?

Graham has a hole in his heart that's shaped like a person and it's taking him to some very dark and disturbing places. When a complete stranger returns the favour to a good deed, both find themselves opening up and relating in a way that may just help him see the light. There is a hidden beauty in all of this, almost like it was meant to happen!

Who is starring in the I Think We Are Alone cast?

The London cast of I Think We Are Alone stars Andrew Turner (Coronation Street, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Caleb Roberts (Richard III, She Ventures and He Wins), Charlotte Bate (Daughterhood, On The Other Hand We’re Happy), Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City, Edmond De Bergerac), Polly Frame (After Edward & Edward II, Solaris), and Simone Saunders (Jane Eyre, Hang).

I Think We Are Alone creative team

The major new play I Think We Are Alone was written by acclaimed playwright Sally Abbott, who is best-known for her works Vera and The Coroner. The show is directed by both Scott Graham and Kathy Burke and features designs by Morgan Large, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, lighting design by Paul Keogan, casting by Will Burton, and associate direction by Jessica Williams. It is produced by Peter Holland, Frantic Assembly, Theatre Royal Plymouth and co-producer The Curve in Leicester.

The piece will receive its world premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on 3 February and will tour across the nation. Aside from its stop at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London, I Think We Are Alone will also run at The Lowry, Bristol Old Vic, Leicester's Curve, and Nuffield Southampton. The production is the "centrepiece" of a year of programming celebrating 25 years of Frantic Assembly.

Why see I Think We Are Alone at the Theatre Royal Stratford East?

I Think We Are Alone is a delicate exploration into the human condition, taking on themes of resilience, fragility, forgiveness, and our need to feel loved. Whilst dramatic, it also takes on lighter tones as it traverses through our anguish as we attempt to connect with faces we need to see again, voices we wish to hear again, and arms we hope to embrace once more. Sally Abbott masterfully weaves a heartwarming and thought-provoking piece that will take your breath away. Be sure to catch I Think We Are Alone at the Theatre Royal Stratford East this Winter and Spring or you may just live to regret it!