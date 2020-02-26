Menu
Plays I Think We Are Alone
    Offer I Think We Are Alone Tickets at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, London

    I Think We Are Alone

    Sally Abbott's new play, I Think We Are Alone, makes its London premiere at the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed (interval included)
    Performance dates
    25 February - 21 March 2020
    Access
    BSL performance on Thursday, 19 March at 7.30pm, Captioned Performance on Friday, 20 March at 7.30pm, and an Audio-Described Performance on Saturday, 21 March at 2.30pm with a Touch Tour on 21 March at 1.30pm.

