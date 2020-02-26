Love, Loss & Chianti double-bill at London’s Riverside Studios

You won’t want to miss this stunning presentation of 2 of award-winning poet Christopher Reid’s works. Coming to Hammersmith for a 3-month run, seats are extremely limited so make sure that you book your tickets now!

Love, Loss & Chianti presents A Scattering and The Song of Lunch

Love, Loss & Chianti opens with A Scattering which is Reid’s semi-autobiographical, startlingly beautiful meditation on grief, for which he was awarded the Costa Book of the Year. The show is followed by The Song of Lunch, his fictional raucous comedy set in a Soho restaurant, a reckless attempt to rekindle the flame of an old love affair - what could possibly go wrong

With a stage setting of spectacular animation by the cartoonist Charles Peattie, the verse swings along in the hands of two superlative actors; an original and thrilling theatrical event of love and loss, with a lot of Chianti in the second half…

Cast and Creatives of Love, Loss & Chianti

Love, Loss & Chianti is directed by Jason Morell. The cast features Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast of London, Downton Abbey) and Rebecca Johnson (The Trip, The Flood) with animation designs and drawings by the famed Charles Peattie.

The scenic concept comes from Timothy Bird with lighting design from Colin Grenfell, sound design from Gregory Clarke and video facilitation from Matthew Brown.

Tickets for Love, Loss & Chianti are now available!

Do not miss your chance to see the words of Christopher Reid come to life on stage at Riverside Studios! Book your tickets to this incredible double-bill now!