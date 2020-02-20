Menu
Plays The Cutting Edge
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The Cutting Edge Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    The Cutting Edge

    The Cutting Edge a new show by Jack Shepherd at London's Arcola Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    13 February - 21 March 2020
    Content
    This production contains strong language and references to drug and alcohol abuse.
    Access
    There will be a Relaxed Performance Thursday 19 March at 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Cutting Edge

    TODAY is 20th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryLimited RunMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies