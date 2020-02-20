The Cutting Edge Arcola Theatre tickets available now at affordable prices! available now

Jack Shepherd's critically acclaimed tragicomedy The Cutting Edge, the new play that explores the high tension between capitalist constructs and creative freedom, daring to question what matters most in our modern-day world: money, power, and glory or true happiness and a blissful simple life?

The Cutting Edge

What is The Cutting Edge play by Jack Shepherd about?

“We all felt we were on the edge of a crumbling cliff. The future was ours for the taking.”

Anna and Chris have left the posh world of art criticism behind in favour of a more self-sustaining life in the countryside. But after seven long years, they're beginning to get cabin fever. Things get crazy when after the glamourous artist Elvira pays them a surprise visit, effectively uprooting the couple's newfound life. Memories of a bygone era come crashing down like a tidal wave and their lucrative past life is brought into focus once more.

This sharp piece by Jack Shepherd is a gripping tale exploring the human condition and is guaranteed to invoke feelings of shock and bewilderment that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

About playwright Jack Shepherd: stage credits and more

Jack Shepherd's previous written works for London's Arcola Theatre include Chasing The Moment (2007) and Only When I Laugh (2009). As an actor, he has starred in such productions as Macbeth (2002), Small Craft Warnings (2008), and Home (2013) and has even served as the director for A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, and Measure for Measure.

Prior to becoming an actor, Shepherd trained as a painter and is also no stranger to television, having appeared in Trevor Griffiths' Bill Brand (1976) as the titular character and in the detective series Wycliffe (1993-98). His performance in Glengarry Glen Ross earned him the 1983 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a New Play.