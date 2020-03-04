The Visit is now playing at London’s National Theatre

The Visit or The Old Lady Comes to Call is now playing at the iconic National Theatre for a limited run. Based on the 1956 play by Friedrich Durrenmatt and adapted by Tony Kushner, bringing the themes of human corruption, utilitarianism and women's rights, to a time when they're still ever so relevant.

What is The Visit about?

The Visit is set during the post-war recession, in the town of Slurry, New York. Times are hard for everyone but even worse for those already at the bottom of the heap. That’s when the world’s richest woman, Claire Zachanassian, who is unbelievably beautiful and yet inexplicably terrifying, returns to her hometown. The town locals are hoping that maybe her arrival will bring a change in their fortunes. However, the realisation that prosperity comes at a terrible price soon dawns on them.

The Visit cast

Starring in The Visit is Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated actress Lesley Manville. She has an extensive acting career which spans across film, television and stage. Her theatre credits include Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Ghosts and Six Degrees of Separation. Her film credits include Phantom Thread, Maleficent and Ordinary Love.

Starring with Manville is Hugo Weaving who is best known for his roles in The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, V For Vendetta and Captain America: The First Avenger.

The cast is complete by Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Ian Drysdale, Richard Durden, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson.

The Visit creative team

The production is directed by Jeremy Herrin and is composed by Paul Englishby. The design team is made up by Vicki Mortimer as set designer, Moritz Junge as costume designer, Paule Constable as lighting designer and Paul Arditti as sound designer. The creative team is complete by Aletta Collins as movement director, Daniele Lydon and William Conacher as dialect coaches, Clare Wheeler as choir leader, Victoria Woodward and Jeannette Nelson with company voice work, and Eva Sampson and Sophie Moniram as staff directors.

