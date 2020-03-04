Tickets to see Christopher Green in No Show are on sale now!

Christopher Green is an Olivier Award-winning playwright, an experiential theatre-maker, and a performer with really lovely hair. He made ★★★★★ Office Party, staged a totally immersive show in a care home, and has toured his cabaret characters Ida Barr and Tina C internationally. He’s written books; he’s often on the radio.

What to expect from Christopher Green's No Show at the Yard Theatre?

No Show is the show that Christopher has spent over two decades making. It’s the culmination of 25 years of entertaining tens of thousands of audience members and learning exactly what makes them tick. What they want. It’s the leadership we’ve been seeking in troubling times. But enough from us – here’s Christopher Green to tell you himself.

I’ve won awards. I’ve played different characters. I’ve created genre-busting, emotional, funny work, which people love. This is my new show. TBH, I’m thinking there’s a chance I might not turn up. You might want to come and find out whether I do or not. Or not.

Expect the expected! This show is probably going to be exactly what you’d expect from brand “Christopher Green”. No fourth wall, a re-negotiation of the fragile, beautiful, invisible contract between performer and audience resulting in innovative, well-reviewed theatre. So that’s reassuring in an uncertain world, isn’t it? If you’ve never heard of me, then you’ve nothing to lose, right? I might show up. You might love it. Anything’s possible.

Christopher Green: No Show review roundup

Praise for ★★★★ Prurience at Southbank Centre:

“Tests the limits of theatre” Lyn Gardner

“The kind of art that leaves its mark on you” The Times

“A deeply unsettling experience, one that gets right to the core of contemporary life” Whatsonstage

★★★★ “An unforgettable feat of emotional engineering” – The Guardian on Home

Christopher Green: No Show creative team

Written and performed by Christopher Green

Dramaturg - Jordan Fein

Lighting Design - Adam Hutton

Producer - Ellen Spence



Book your Christopher Green: No Show tickets today for the Yard Theatre run in London whilst stocks last!