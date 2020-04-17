Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    An Unfinished Man Tickets at the The Yard, London

    An Unfinished Man

    Dipo Baruwa-Etti's debut play An unfinished man heads to the Yard Theatre in London this spring!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    17 April - 16 May 2020
    Content
    May contain themes that some audience members will find distressing.
    Special notice
    There is a free post-show conversation with the creatives on Thursday 30 April.
    Access
    A captioned performance will be held on Thursday, 14 May 2020 at 8pm.

    Next Available Performances of An Unfinished Man

    TODAY is 4th March 2020

    April 2020 May 2020

    Tags:

    Play

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies