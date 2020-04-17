An unfinished man Yard Theatre tickets now on sale!

The debut play by Dipo Baruwa-Etti, who is perhaps best known as a BBC TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2020 participant and the Channel 4 Playwrights’ Scheme winner, is coming to London's Yard Theatre this April to play a strictly limited run, it has been confirmed. Directed by Taio Lawson, An unfinished man is a unique Off West End production that makes the perfect outing for theatre completionists everywhere.

What is An unfinished man about?

Kayode hasn’t had a job in seven years.

(Can’t we juss name it? – Ur depressed.)

He needs to get help –

(Therapy won’t undo the spell, Kayode.)

His marriage is suffering –

(I need ya help ta stage an intervention.)

His mother knows what to do.

(The Lord told me and I went to Pastor Matanmi.)

Can Kayode be cured?

An unfinished man creative team

New play An unfinished man is written by Dipo Baruwa-Etti and features direction from Taio Lawson, designs by Rosie Elnile, sound design by George Dennis, lighting design by Ciarán Cunningham, choreography and movement direction from Lanre Malaolu, and casting direction from Briony Barnett.

An unfinished man tickets for Yard Theatre London run available now at affordable prices!

Juju exists, spirits battle, and the witches and wizards of Lagos chant loudly in East London. Don't miss Dipo Baruwa-Etti's An unfinished man this spring! Book your officially verified Yard Theatre tickets for An unfinished man today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!