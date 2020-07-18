“Are you sure that we are awake? It seems to me that yet we sleep, we dream.”

It’s the height of summer, and the ancient city of Athens has never felt colder. The young nobleman Demetrius is set to marry his bride Hermia, and their parents are overjoyed. The only problem is, she’s in love with someone else. Fleeing the broken court, and her impending nuptials, Hermia escapes to the forest beyond the city, ready to elope.

There, deep in a enchnted forest of lights, new mysteries await her. A feuding fairy King and Queen plot revenge, a band of travelling misfit actors prepare their latest performance, and a magical trickster, ready to cause mischief, has other ideas for the young lovers’ midsummer’s night.

Experience Shakespeare’s best-loved comedy in the heart of Covent Garden with the award-winning Iris Theatre, in Paul-Ryan Carberry’s first production as artistic director. Featuring an electronic forest world, glittering fairies and some surprising guest performances along the way, celebrate the arrival of summer and find out whether love really can conquer all.