Tickets to see Gals Aloud as never before at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water on sale now!

Listen to the hits of Girls Aloud come to life as never before in the UK’s first drive in drag show. Rupaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole comes to The Drive In with Gals Aloud, a cadre of queens ready to kiki the house down.

Don't miss your chance to experience a drag show at the drive in this summer! The last LIVE show at The Drive In sold out in less than a day so don’t drag your feet, book tickets to Gals Aloud now!

What is The Drive In's Gals Aloud show?

After the incredible success of their sold-out tours across the UK, Gals Aloud are making history as they pull into London for the UK’s first-ever drive-in drag experience. See Cheryl Hole as she heads an incredible cast of drag performers who will reunite Girls Aloud in a way that you’ve never seen before. Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah come together on the stage of The Drive In with a show full of their biggest hits, their solo dingles, their side-splitting TV appearances. Oh, and if that weren’t enough don’t miss the return of the incomparable Javine.

Gals Aloud come to the stage of The Drive In for one night only and you definitely don’t want to miss out on this incredible night of fun!

The Drive In LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Sir Ranulph Fiennes will speak live on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Gals Aloud LIVE tickets available now!

The hottest tickets in London this summer is to The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water. Don't miss your chance to see the bedazzled performers in Gals Aloud led by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole live this August! Book Gals Aloud tickets now!