Offer LIVE: Gals Aloud Tickets at the The Drive In, London

LIVE: Gals Aloud

The UK's first ever drive in Drag Show comes to London this summer!

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
22 August 2020 10pm
Special notice
Please note: Ticket price is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

August 2020

