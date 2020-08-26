Tickets for Dinosaur World Live at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water now on sale!

Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding, jurassic-fantastic adventure, which has fast become a smash hit across the USA and the UK.

Relive the magic of the great American drive-in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

Book your Dinosaur World drive-in cinema tickets now before they become extinct!

What is Dinosaur World Live about?

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family. Discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle's speakers; information on how to tune in will be available on the day. Thanks to the venue's top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will be extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer's must-visit London attraction.

The kids and critics love Dinosaur World!

‘Great fun. Highly recommended for all ages’

What’s Good To Do

‘A spectacular interactive show!’

OK! Magazine

‘The perfect family show. Educational and entertaining’

The Reviews Hub