Relive the magic of the great American drive-in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

What is Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain LIVE about?

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So Horrible Histories is bringing them live to the stage! Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle's speakers; information on how to tune in will be available on the day. Thanks to the venue's top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will be extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

