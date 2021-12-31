1m+ Tickets Sold Each Year
Best London Theatre Shows in 2022

Musical

Dirty Dancing

Opens 02 February 2022

Back in the West End for 10 weeks only... You’ll have the time of your life!

From £24On Sale now

Musical

My Fair Lady

Opens 07 May 2022

My Fair Lady returns to London's West End!

From £24

Play

To Kill A Mockingbird

Opens 10 March 2022

The West End transfer of this smash-hit Broadway production heads to the West End's Gielgud Theatre in 2022!

From £30ON SALE NOW

Musical

Anything Goes

It's De-Lovely! Anything Goes returns to London's Barbican in summer 2022!

From £36

Musical

South Pacific

Opens 27 July 2022

South Pacific tickets are now booking for the limited London Sadler's Wells Run

From £18On Sale now

Musical

Sister Act

Opens 19 July 2022

Sister Act The Musical gets back in the habit!

From £44ON SALE NOW

Play

Cyrano de Bergerac

4.5242 reviews

James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac tickets now on sale!

From £30On Sale now

The pasy few years have been hard on everyone, and the theatre industry as a whole, but the show must go on! London's West End is back on its feet and stronger than ever before. Here are the top West End shows in 2022 that you can book for right now. It's never too early to start making plans for the New Year and these hit London theatre shows are guaranteed to get your groove back!

Tickets to see these top West End favourites in 2022 are now available via our safe and secure booking system. Our highly intuitive interactive seating plan will help you find the best seats in the theatre at the best prices thanks to its transparent information on restricted viewing and price bands. Also, be sure to take a look at our wide selection of cheap tickets and London theatre discounts!