Best London Theatre Shows in 2022
Musical
Dirty Dancing
Back in the West End for 10 weeks only... You’ll have the time of your life!
Musical
My Fair Lady
My Fair Lady returns to London's West End!
Play
To Kill A Mockingbird
The West End transfer of this smash-hit Broadway production heads to the West End's Gielgud Theatre in 2022!
Musical
Anything Goes
It's De-Lovely! Anything Goes returns to London's Barbican in summer 2022!
Musical
South Pacific
South Pacific tickets are now booking for the limited London Sadler's Wells Run
Musical
Sister Act
Sister Act The Musical gets back in the habit!
Play
Cyrano de Bergerac
James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac tickets now on sale!
Filter Events
Best London Theatre Shows in 2022
The pasy few years have been hard on everyone, and the theatre industry as a whole, but the show must go on! London's West End is back on its feet and stronger than ever before. Here are the top West End shows in 2022 that you can book for right now. It's never too early to start making plans for the New Year and these hit London theatre shows are guaranteed to get your groove back!
Tickets to see these top West End favourites in 2022 are now available via our safe and secure booking system. Our highly intuitive interactive seating plan will help you find the best seats in the theatre at the best prices thanks to its transparent information on restricted viewing and price bands. Also, be sure to take a look at our wide selection of cheap tickets and London theatre discounts!