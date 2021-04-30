A SEASON OF NEW PLAYS FOR A NEW WORLD

Sonia Friedman Productions, with Ian Rickson, present the RE:EMERE season - an extraordinary collection of bold, new plays at the Harold Pinter Theatre from May 2021.

RE:EMERGE will create a space for vital, new voices and fresh talent in the West End, working alongside some of the industry’s greatest theatremakers and artists, tackling urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported by Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE will celebrate and support the theatre-makers of the future, and provide vital work for the freelance community.

Sonia Friedman Productions’ RE:EMERGE season, with Artistic Director Ian Rickson, intends to help re-open and re-energise our theatres, and will be staged in an environment with strict adherence to the UK Government’s Roadmap guidelines and Step 3 protocols; and in line with Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely campaign.

* all 3 events must be booked in a single transaction. Offer applies to online bookings only.