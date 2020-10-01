Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Cambridge Theatre

Cambridge Theatre

What's on at Cambridge Theatre

Cambridge Theatre Seating Plan

Cambridge Theatre seating plan
Getting the best seats at Cambridge Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Visiting Cambridge Theatre

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies