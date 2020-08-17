Menu
Musicals Phantom of the Opera

Phantom of the Opera Tickets at the Her Majesty's Theatre, London

Phantom of the Opera

After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.

3633 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

4+

Child policy
Children under 4 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Content
Recommended for ages 10 and above. Contains adult themes, strobe lighting, lightning effects, and gun shots.

Phantom of the Opera Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (3633 customer reviews)

Robert Connor Graeber

13 March

Great service

Mark

12 March

This is just beyond amazing, I came on a visit in 2004 when I was 14 and saw this show, and now I watched it after 16 years and it brought all the beautiful memories back.. The whole experience was just amazing, I will come back again and again

Who appears in Phantom of the Opera

Robin Savage

Adam Robert Lewis

Swing

Carl Proctor

Matthew Barrow

Cast

Adam Bayjou

Danny Whitehead

Cast

MUG Photography

Katy Hanna

Cast

PaulTabone.com

Paul Ettore Tabone

Piangi

Max Parker

Rebecca Ridout

Cast

Phantom of the Opera news

Andrew Lloyd Webber teases a bigger and better return of Phantom 17/8/2020, 3.15pm
Jessica Koravos corrects Mackintosh, says Phantom WILL return to the West End in its original version 30/7/2020, 4.02pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber responds to Mackintosh's Evening Standard article, says 'Phantom will re-open as soon as is possible' 29/7/2020, 4.35pm
The Phantom of the Opera to "permanently" close in London's West End 28/7/2020, 5pm

Tags:

