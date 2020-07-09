Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Savoy Theatre

Savoy Theatre

In London's West End the Savoy theatre is known for hosting major modern musicals and revivals.

Getting to the Savoy Theatre

We recommend using public transport to access the Savoy Theatre. The nearest tube stations to the Savoy Theatre are Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines), Embankment (District/Circle Lines). If arriving by rail the nearest station is Charing Cross Railway Station. The Savoy Theatre is easily reached from the Bedford Street (Stop J) bus stop which is serviced by lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 87, 91, 139 and 176. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are in China Town and Trafalgar Square. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street. 

Visiting Savoy Theatre

We use cookies