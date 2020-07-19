Menu
Only Fools And Horses Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

Only Fools and Horses tickets are now available to the stage debut at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket!

Important information

Age restriction

8+

Child policy
Children under 8 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
9 February 2019 - 6 Feb 2021
Special notice
Please note the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed. Paul Whitehouse is appearing in the cast until 25 April 2020.

Only Fools And Horses Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (2635 customer reviews)

Ty Samuels

19 July

Fantastic! Loved every minute. Awesome cast, great songs and the audience felt like a part of the show. Would go again in a heartbeat.

Mr Owen

24 April

Excellent show, very true to the series, but why is it so expensive?

Only Fools And Horses news

Only Fools and Horses musical FAQ: Everything you need to know about this West End hit 18/6/2020, 3.30pm
Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension 25/1/2020, 12.10pm
Only Fools and Horses announces extended West End run and the return of Paul Whitehouse 4/11/2019, 10.50am
Who won at The Stage Debut Awards 2019? 17/9/2019, 10.35am

