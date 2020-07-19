Only Fools and Horses tickets at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket are available now!

Del Boy and Rodney are moving from Peckham to the West End!

Britain's most loved sitcom Only Fools and Horses has made its West End debut at Theatre Royal Haymarket written by Jim Sullivan son of the show's creator and writer John Sullivan along with comedian Paul Whitehouse!

Only Fools and Horses centred around Del Boy Trotter, an ambitious market trader from Peckham who was constantly cooking up schemes to make it rich. Running consecutively for a decade from 1981-1991 and running sporadic Christmas specials through 2003, Only Fools and Horses was voted Britain’s most popular sitcom in a 2003 BBC poll. An episode of Only Fools and Horses still holds the record for the most-watched episode of a British sitcom of all time with a viewership of over 24 million.

The show’s creator and sole writer John Sullivan died in 2011 but his son Jim Sullivan has written the upcoming musical with comedian Paul Whitehouse. The new show is set to feature beloved characters Del Boy and Rodney though the original actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason, will not be reprising their roles.

The show is brought to life by Tom Bennett (Love and Friendship, EastEnders) as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, and Peter Baker as Trigger. Andy Mace has joined the cast as Grandad after writer and comedian Paul Whitehouse's stint in the role came to an end. The show is to be directed by Caroline Jay Ranger. Musical contributions from pop-rock duo Chas n Dave with additional music by Jim Sullivan and Chas Hodges.

Be ready to relive on stage this iconic show and book Only Fools and Horses tickets, landing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End!

Book, Lyrics and Original Music by Paul Whitehouse & Jim Sullivan

Based on the programme Only Fools and Horses written by John Sullivan

Additional music by John Sullivan & Chas Hodges

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger