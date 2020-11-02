Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres Dominion Theatre

Dominion Theatre

Bringing big name musicals to the heart of London.

What's on at Dominion Theatre

Dominion Theatre Seating Plan

Dominion Theatre seating plan
Getting the best seats at Dominion Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Dominion Theatre

The nearest underground station to the Dominion Theatre is Tottenham Court Road Station (Central/Northern Lines). The Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) is also nearby. The nearest railway station to the Dominion Theatre is Charing Cross Station. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 1, 7, 8, 10, 14, 24, 25, 29, 55, 73, 98, 134, 176, 242 and 390. The nearest car park to Dominion Theatre is the Car Park on Great Russell Street.

Visiting Dominion Theatre

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies