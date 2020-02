Looking for things to do in London with kids? Whether you are looking for a show for kids to introduce your children to the magical world of theatre, or if your little ones are veteran theatre-goers, you're sure to find the perfect kids show here at London Theatre Direct. Book your children's theatre tickets for musicals, plays and attractions safely and securely with our interactive seating plans!

Want to explore a little more? If you are interested in shows for the whole family, visit our page of Family Friendly Shows to explore options suitable for both adults and children.

If you need any assistance booking your tickets, one of our friendly agents can assist you in making a booking. Simply call us on 0333 700 8800, or contact us by chat or by email.