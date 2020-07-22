Menu
Musicals Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge Tickets at the Piccadilly Theatre, London

Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge comes to the West End in March 2021!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
To be confirmed.

Moulin Rouge news

West End Moulin Rouge! musical postpones opening to Fall 2021 22/7/2020, 1pm
Dreamcast for the West End Moulin Rouge 12/11/2019, 4.20pm
Broadway’s Moulin Rouge to can-can to the West End in 2021 18/10/2019, 3pm

Tags:

Musical

We use cookies