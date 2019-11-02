Remaining time: 
    Christmas Theatre Shows in London's West End

    Experience the magic of Christmas theatre shows in London’s West End this festive season! We’ve carefully selected some of London’s best theatre performances for the whole family this 2018 holiday season to bring you the best London theatre deals available. So whether you are treating yourself or a loved one, Christmas in London is a wonderful time and London Theatre Direct has something for everyone!

    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    CHRISTMAS 2020
    A Christmas Carol 2020 at London Coliseum, London
    A Christmas Carol 2020 Opens 01 December 2020
    SAVE £57
    A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios, London
    A Taste of Honey
    CHRISTMAS 2020
    Aladdin 2020 at Lyric Hammersmith, London
    Aladdin 2020 Opens 20 November 2020
    FROM £18
    Nutcracker at London Coliseum, London
    Nutcracker
    JANUARY 2021
    Raymonda at London Coliseum, London
    Raymonda Opens 07 January 2021
    FROM £34
    The Great Gatsby at Gatsby’s Mansion, London
    The Great Gatsby
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    FROM £22
    The Snowman at Peacock Theatre, London
    The Snowman
    SAVE £9
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea

    Christmas theatre tickets are available safely and securely online when booking with London Theatre Direct. Choose your seats using our interactive London theatre seating plans. Seasonal Christmas tickets direct from London's West End. Book tickets safely and securely through our online ticket booking system or contact our Customer Service team to book over the phone. We offer the very best discount tickets meaning you get the best seats at the best prices.

