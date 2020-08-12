Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places. Don't miss Albus and Scorpius in the next-generation Harry Potter continuation!

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 10+. Babes-in-arms are not admitted into the auditorium. All patrons under the age of 15 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
Running time
Part One: 2hr 40min (inc. 20min interval), Part Two: 2hr 35min (inc. 20min interval)
Performance dates
7 June 2016 - present
Content
Contains small but not continual flashing lights.
Special notice
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play told in four acts (two parts). Tickets must be purchased for both parts in order to enjoy the full story.
Access
To be confirmed.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to remain closed in London's West End until February 2021 12/8/2020, 1pm
The Curse Of Not Having Seen ‘The Cursed Child’ Yet (And How To Cope) 5/8/2016, 2.21pm
250,000 New Tickets Released For Harry Potter And The Cursed Child 1/8/2016, 11.41am
A Magical Sneak Peak Into The New Harry Potter Play 13/6/2016, 12.51pm

