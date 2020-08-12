Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets London coming soon!

For many hardcore Harry Potter fans, seven books and eight films were simply not enough to curb their appetite for the magical wizarding world that J.K. Rowling so brilliantly created. After the final page in The Deathly Hallows was turned, a lot of readers were left with Post Potter Depression. But muggles need not suffer any more thanks to the critically acclaimed stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which picks up where the last book’s epilogue left off: 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in the Second Wizarding War. The continuation to the beloved story, this time in the form of a stage play form, not only paints a story of the next generation of Harry Potter characters, it also makes fans out of a whole new generation of young readers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plot summary

It was always a hard-knock life being The Boy Who Lived. An abusive aunt, uncle, and cousin; Lord Voldemort out to get him; eyes constantly on him... Now an adult, Harry Potter is faced with a whole new set of problems as an overworked Ministry of Magic employee, husband, and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay put, his youngest son Albus Severus must deal with the heavyweight of a family legacy he never even asked for. The famed time turner makes a comeback as past and present begin to merge. Soon father and son come to terms with an inconvenient truth: sometimes darkness comes when you least expect it.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child current London cast

The current West End cast of Harry Potter The Play is headlined by Jamie Ballard (Uncle Vanya) as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling (The Seagull) as Ginny, Michelle Gayle (Beauty and the Beast) as Hermione Granger, Thomas Aldridge (Les Miserables) as Ron Weasley, James Howard (Black Mirror) as Draco Malfoy, Rayxia Ojo (Icarus) as Rose, Dominic Short (training) as Albus, and Jonathan Case (Cyrano de Bergerac - LAMDA) as Scorpius.

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London cast is completed by Adrian Christopher, Antony Eden, Barry McCarthy, Blythe Duff, Callum Hudson, Craig Connolly, David Annen, David Mara, Duncan Shelton, Emma Brown, Emma-May Uden, Gordon Millar, Jim Fish, Kathryn Meisle, Katie Simons, Lola Adaja, Lucy Mangan, Luke Sumner, Madeleine Walker, Marcus McKinlay, Mark Theodore, Molly Shenker, Rachelle Diedericks, Robert Curtis, Ronnie Lee, Rosie Hilal, Ryan J Mackay, Susan Lawson-Reynolds, Thomas Gilbey, Tim Dewberry, Tom Quinn Alexander, Toula Bet Brockett, Valerie Antwi, and William Lawlor.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creative team

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features an original story by J.K. Rowling, playwright Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany; movement direction by Steven Hoggett; costume design by Katrina Lindsay; set design by Christine Jones; compositions and arrangements by Imogen Heap; lighting design by Neil Austin; sound design by Gareth Fry; illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison; music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting direction by Julia Horan CDG; hair, wigs and make-up by Carole Hancock; video design by Finn Ross and Ash Woodward; associate direction by Des Kennedy; and costume supervision by Sabine Lemaitre.

The Harry Potter play is produced in London’s West End by Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions.

What awards has the Harry Potter play won?

It’s no secret the HP play has been an overwhelming critical success! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell on critics and theatregoers alike when it opened in summer 2016 and it continues to leave fans mesmerised still to this day.

The London production of the show is renowned for holding the theatre record for the most awarded West End End play in Olivier Award history, winning a total of nine Laurence Olivier Awards in 2017 out of 11 nominations, including Best New Play, Best Director (John Tiffany), Best Actor (Jamie Parker as The Boy Who Lived), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Noma Dumezweni as a black Hermione Granger), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy), and many more.

Additionally, the West End production has raked in the 2016 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play, Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for Best Director, Best Designer, and Most Promising Newcomer, and 10 WhatsOnStage Awards. Meanwhile, the Broadway production has won six Tony Awards and was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

