Musicals Wicked

Wicked Tickets at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London

Wicked

Defy Gravity with Wicked, one of London's most beloved musicals.

4416 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

3+

Child policy
Children under 3 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
Running time
2hr 45min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 27 November 2021.
Content
Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age will not be admitted. Attendance of children between the ages of 3 and 7 is at the parents’ discretion and if the child becomes restless it is the parents’ responsibility to take them out of the auditorium. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.

Wicked Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (4416 customer reviews)

Kortney R Plummer

18 March

I sat front row for this show and I was blown away! Incredible talent and a beautiful theater!

Lilian Anais Schultz

12 March

Amazing show. Still speechless. Only the merchandise was ugly. :)

Next Available Performances of Wicked

Who appears in Wicked

Chris Brown

Andy Hockley

The Wizard

MUG Photography

Carina Gillespie

Standby Glinda

Jennie Scott

Kerry Enright

Ensemble

Dom Owen

Michael Colbourne
Hannah Rose

Natasha Ferguson
Nicholas Dawkes

Nicholas McLean
Darren Bell

Nolan Edwards
Samuel Black

Rhidian Marc

Ensemble

Darren Bell

Lewis Easter

Ensemble

Nicholas Dawkes

Maggie Lynne

Ensemble / u/s Nessarose

Nik Pate

Tom Woollaston

Swing

MUG Photography

Alistair Brammer
Ruth Crafer

Lisa-Anne Wood
Matt Nalton

Kim Ismay
Michael Shelford

Helen Woolf
Michael Carlo Lanni

Rebecca Gilliland
MUG Photography

James Titchener
Jennie Scott

Dickie Wood
Brandon Bishop

Joanna Sawyer
MUG Photography

Stuart Maciver
Daniel Sutka

Grant Thresh

Wicked news

West End stage stars to perform free outdoor concerts in London city centre 24/8/2020, 3pm
Wicked extends run in London's West End to November 2021 10/7/2020, 12pm
Wicked FAQ: Everything you need to know about the hit London musical 17/4/2020, 3.15pm
ATG venues suspend performances until 31 May due to COVID-19 3/4/2020, 1.10pm

