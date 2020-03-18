Wicked the musical tickets remain some of the most sought after on London's West End. Book with our Interactive Seating Plan to guarantee the best seats for Wicked in London.

Wicked the Musical the smash-hit musical that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is “the must-see wonder of the West End” (Andrew Pierce, LBC Radio) and currently booking for all performances until 23 May 2020 at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Based on the best‐selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re‐imagines the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi Grammy® and Academy® Award-­winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Tony® Award-winner Wayne Cilento and the production is directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Joe Mantello.“The gravity-defying ‘Wizard of Oz’ prequel” (Time Out London) is the recipient of 10 theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Awards (winning ‘Best West End Show’ on three occasions) and two Olivier Audience Awards.

London's Wicked cast currently includes Laura Pick (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson as maternity cover for Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Idriss Kargbo (Boq), Laura Pick (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda). The cast is completed by Chanelle Anthony, Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Michael Colbourne, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Kerry Enright, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nicole Lupino, Maggie Lynne, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Joanna Sawyer, Tonye Scott-Obene, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Bryony Whitfield, Chad Wilder, Dickie Wood, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

Acclaimed as “a world-class West End musical with stunning spectacle, a heart-warming story and unforgettable songs” (Official London Theatre), WICKED is already the 9th longest-running show in London theatre history. Around the world, Wicked has now been seen by 10 million people in London alone and has won over 100 major awards including 3 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards and 10 WhatsOnStage Awards.

This unforgettable musical transports audiences to a stunningly re-imagined world of Oz, providing marvels beyond your imagination…

Book some of the best Wicked tickets now for the show Entertainment Weekly has named 'The Best Musical of the Decade'.

"Wicked is amazing. Absolutely amazing" -- Daily Mail

"A remarkable kaleidoscope of magical shocks, surprises and sensations - Wicked works like a dream" -- Evening Standard

"It is magnificent to see a musical that manages to be both populist and intelligent at the same time" -- The Sunday Telegraph