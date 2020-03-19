Menu
Matilda The Musical Tickets at the Cambridge Theatre, London

Matilda The Musical

Roald Dahl's darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.

2375 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.
Running time
2hr 40min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 30 May 2021
Content
Recommended for ages 6 and above.
Access
Audio Described: 27 March 2021 at 2.30 pm. 16 May 2021 at 3 pm Captioned :28 March 2021 at 3 pm, 15 May 2021 at 2.30 pm. Signed performances: 22 March 2021 at 7 pm

Matilda The Musical Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (2375 customer reviews)

Jamie Hamilton

19 mars

Amazing musical. My second time seeing it, and I would see it again in a heartbeat. My girlfriend loved it.

Gini

9 mars

Amazing my daughter wants to be the next Matilda!

Next Available Performances of Matilda The Musical

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021

Who appears in Matilda The Musical

Samuel Black

Ben Kerr

Ensemble

Simon Mayhew

Christopher Tendai
Darren Bell

Georgia Carling
Faye Thomas

Gina Beck

Miss Honey

Nicholas Dawkes

Matt Krzan
Rare Moustache

Kane Oliver Parry
MUG Photography

Dawn Williams

Marianne Benedict
John Clark

Landi Oshinowo
Ori Jones

Roger Dipper

Matilda The Musical news

London Theatre Review: Matilda a "great night out" and "must-see" 26/2/2020, 3pm
Matthew Warchus to direct new Matilda movie now in the works 17/1/2020, 2.10pm
London Theatre Review: Marvellous Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre 20/9/2019, 2pm
West End’s Matilda announces 100th Matilda 6/9/2019, 12.30pm

