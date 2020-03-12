Menu
Musicals TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Tickets at the Aldwych Theatre, London

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical

3554 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
12+
Running time
3hr (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 29 January 2022.
Content
The show contains strobe lighting, loud music, gun shots, haze and scenes that some customers may find uncomfortable.
Special notice
Please note: Tina Turner will not be appearing in this production. This production has a strict no exchange or refund policy. The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.
Access
British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted Performance Wednesday 14 October 2020, 7.30pm please book via Aldwych Access department.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (3554 customer reviews)

Mr Francombe

12 March

Fantastic show didn’t realise how terrible her upbringing was amazing performance by all actors- simply the best ??

Marc

12 March

Excellent show only marred by seating in the theatre which leaves a lot to be desired. We had to change seats as our original seat booking AY 8 - 9 is far, far too close to the stage. We were wrongly sent to row Y at the back to start with which would have been impossible as well as apart from being too far away was resrictive with the balcony overhang. It would have been good to have seating in the bar area also after a long journey to get there.

Next Available Performances of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022

Who appears in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Samuel Black

Cameron Bernard Jones
Brendan Bishop

Gavin Alex
Ori Jones

Joshua Da Costa
Phil Sharp

Sia Kiwa
Ruth Crafer

Daniella Bowen
Michael Shelford

Joseph Richardson
Johan Persson

Ashley Zhangazha
Faye Thomas

Samuel J Weir

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical news

TINA among winners announced for 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards 15/6/2020, 2.25pm
Tina Turner musical FAQ 20/5/2020, 4.40pm
New cast and West End extension announced for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical 28/2/2020, 1.30pm
Nominees announced for inaugural Black British Theatre Awards! 19/9/2019, 4pm

Tags:

MusicalFamily FriendlyCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryAmerican ClassicStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightOur PicksMatinee ShowMatinee SaturdayAn Audience With...DanceDays Out In LondonMother's DayPride in LondonEasterBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies