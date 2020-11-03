Important Notice

London Theatres Lyceum Theatre

Lyceum Theatre

This magnificent 2,000+ seat theatre has been the West End home of Disney’s The Lion King since 1999.

What's on at Lyceum Theatre

Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Lyceum Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Lyceum Theatre

Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden ( Piccadilly Line), and Temple (Circle and District Lines). If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Railway Station., however City Thameslink Station and Blackfriars Railway Station are also nearby. The theatre is well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 139, 168, 171, 172, 176, and 188 from Lancaster Place (Stop T) and Aldwych Somerset House (Stop R). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

Visiting Lyceum Theatre

Next available performances

