Musicals The Lion King

The Lion King Tickets at the Lyceum Theatre, London

The Lion King

Disney’s award-winning musical has been stunning West End audiences for 18 years.

Important information

Age restriction

3+

Child policy
Children under the age of 3 are not permitted.
Running time
2hr 30 min (inc interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 3 October 2021.
Content
The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age are not permitted to enter the Lyceum Theatre.
Special notice
Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre contains smoke and fog effects as well as strobe lighting.
Access
For wheelchair and access tickets to the Lyceum Theatre please call 0800 912 6972.

The Lion King Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (9658 customer reviews)

Stefano Gentilini

23 April

Amazing.

Martin Cleave

6 April

Absolutely fantastic show, well worth the visit and would thoroughly recommend to others

Who appears in The Lion King

Faye Thomas

George Asprey

Scar

Steve Lawton

Nicholas Afoa

Simba

Sandile Gontsana

Ensemble

Barnaby Thompson

The Lion King news

Beyoncé's Black is King now available to stream on Disney+! 31/7/2020, 6pm
The Lion King's London home, the Lyceum Theatre, has been flooded 12/5/2020, 9.15am
Disney's The Lion King musical FAQ: Your guide to the 8th longest-running West End show 2/4/2020, 5.20pm
West End Live 2019 performance dates announced 31/1/2019, 4.58pm

