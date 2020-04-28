Menu
Mamma Mia! Tickets at the Novello Theatre, London

Here we go again! Don't miss this smash hit featuring your favourite ABBA songs!

4542 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

3+

Child policy
Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. This production is recommended for ages 5+
Running time
2hr 35min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 6 March 2021.
Special notice
All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.
Access
Signed Performance: 6 October 2020 @ 7.45 pm, Audio Described Performance: 10 October 2020 @ 3 pm, Captioned Performance: 15 October 20 @ 7.45 pm

Rosie Summers

28 avril

The cast were amazing but for me specifically Donna made the whole show... she was incredible and so was her voice. I sat in the stalls and had a great view and the tickets weren’t too expensive. I would recommend the show to a friend or family member.

Mrs Eve Faunch

14 avril

Fantastic, entertaining, slick performance, loved every second and could easily watch it again.

Next Available Performances of Mamma Mia!

TODAY is 28th August 2020

January 2021 February 2021 March 2021

Who appears in Mamma Mia!

Ruth Crafer

Caroline Deverill

Alternate Donna Sheridan

John Clark

Mazz Murray
Ori Jones

Lucy May Barker
Jennie Scott

David O'Mahony
Yellowbelly Photography

Daniel Clift
Michael Wharley

Sophie Matthew
Gabriel Mokake

Dan O'Brien

Mamma Mia! news

Mamma Mia! musical FAQ 24/4/2020, 3.15pm
Perfect Mother’s Day Theatre Gift 9/3/2020, 5.05pm
Mamma Mia! announces collaboration with Target Ovarian Cancer 9/10/2019, 4pm
London Theatre Review: Mamma Mia! – Would I go again? 13/5/2019, 10am

