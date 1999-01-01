You will receive 0 vouchersof £ 10.00 denomination.
Vouchers are redeemed over the telephone with one of our friendly agents, who will help the recipient choose the best available seats at the show of their choice.
Vouchers are available in multiple denominations of £10 and can therefore be used for more than one transaction. Any additional ticket costs can be topped up by credit/debit card as required.
Ticket purchases via Gift Vouchers must be processed at least 72 hours before the event.
Please allow 5 working days for UK delivery of the Gift Vouchers. International delivery times may vary.
Gift Vouchers are non-refundable. The vouchers can be used as full, or part payment for tickets, but change cannot be given. If the cost of a transaction exceeds the value of the vouchers, the balance must be paid by credit or debit card. Vouchers expire one year after purchase date.
These requirements cover most common situations. For more details please refer to Gift Cards Terms & Conditions.
