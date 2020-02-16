Tickets for Russell Maliphant's maliphantworks3 at The Coronet Theatre in London on sale now!

After Russell Maliphant's Southbank Sky Award-winning program in 2017 and his acclaimed 2018 program that received a fleet of five-star reviews, Russell Maliphant is back at The Coronet Theatre for a third outing this winter with a new set that will blow your mind!

What is maliphantworks3 about?

maliphantworks3 will feature the big London premiere of The Space Between, which takes inspiration from his latest instalment for his company, Silent Lines, making use of an eclectic mix of animation projection from talented video artist Panagiotis Tomaras, set within a world of sound from creator Dana Fouras. The maliphant evening will also revive Duet, a 2018 highlight, while also premiering two brand-new films, all of which will be performed by Fouras and Maliphant.

A conversation with Russell Maliphant will be held at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.

About Russell Maliphant's work and maliphantworks3

The work of Maliphant can be characterised by his specific and focused approach to concentrating energy and flow combined with a neverending discovery of the interrelationship between music, movement and light. Thanks to the intimate nature of London's Coronet Theatre, which puts you in close proximity of the action, maliphantworks3 manages to be framed in a unique way rarely witnessed in more traditional theatres operating in London today.

Purchase your tickets for maliphantworks3 at London's Coronet Theatre today and make your evening one that you'll never forget!