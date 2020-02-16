Menu
    Olivier Award winner Russell Maliphant returns for a third season at The Coronet Theatre with maliphantworks3.

    Performance dates
    6 - 22 February 2020.

    HILARY ARNOLD

    1 day ago

    Moving and brilliant

    Tiffany Fenner

    3 days ago

    Beautifully danced, lyrical and hypnotic.

