The world's longest-running play of any kind, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre, is now in its 68th year! After experiencing an unusual hiatus due to the new coronavirus COVID-19, acclaimed murder mystery The Mousetrap is among the first major shows to re-open in London’s West End and you won’t want to miss its long-awaited return.

COVID-compliant: The Mousetrap and social distancing

The Mousetrap in London is among the first shows to implement social distancing measures to ensure the safety of its audience members. With the popular whodunnit following all the guidelines set out in Stage Four of the UK Government’s roadmap to re-opening theatres, you can be sure to book with the utmost of confidence.

The venue will now be conducting scanned entry in order to avoid close contact thanks to digital e-tickets and print-at-home tickets, which will now have barcodes. London’s St Martin’s Theatre will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between performances with Saturday matinee showings now moved to 3pm instead of 4pm to ensure more time for cleaning. The theatre will also be removing seating in every other row for maintaining safe distances and the capacity of the show’s audience will be significantly reduced until the situation changes. The show itself will also have no touching and social distancing measures in place.

About The Mousetrap play by Agatha Christie

The Mousetrap has now been running for 68 years during which time over 28,000 performances have been given. It is quite simply a great piece of theatrical history written by the greatest crime writer of all time.

This world record-breaking production of The Mousetrap continues to enthral, to entertain and to thrill audiences who still flock to the St Martin's Theatre in London from every corner of the globe. In her own inimitable style, Dame Agatha Christie has created an atmosphere of shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner....

How is the play Mousetrap still running after all these years?

The Mousetrap has been thrilling audiences from around the world for as long as Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne. They have shared Silver and Ruby jubilees and recently both enjoyed their Golden celebration.

The Mousetrap : UK’s record-breaking play

During this phenomenal run, there have been no fewer than 297 actors and actresses appearing in the play, 86 miles of shirts have been ironed and over 320 tons of ice cream sold. Some cast members are in the Guinness Book of Records, David Raven as the 'Most Durable Actor' for 4575 performances as Major Metcalf, and the late Nancy Seabrooke for a record-breaking 15 years as an understudy. The Mousetrap first entered the record books many years ago on 12th April 1958 when it became the longest-running show of any kind in the history of British Theatre.

Who is starring in The Mousetrap London cast post-COVID?

From October 2020, The Mousetrap features a new cast. Sergeant Trotter is played by Paul Hilliar, Mr Paravicini is played by Tony Timberlake and Major Metcalf by Damien Matthews. Christopher Wren is portrayed by Alexander Wolfe, Giles Ralston by Neil Ditt with Mrs Boyle played by Brenda Longman. Miss Casewell is played by Lizzie Muncey and Mollie Ralston is played byEleanor McLoughlin. The play is now directed by Ian Talbot (Eugenius at The Other Palace).

The new cast members were meant to start rehearsing for the show before the lockdown struck and theatres were shut. They will now have the chance to appear in the play this year as planned in a safe acting environment.

