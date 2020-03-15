Menu
Plays The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap Tickets at the St Martins Theatre, London

The Mousetrap

A West End staple for 68 years, The Mousetrap is the longest consistently running play in British theatre history.

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. All children must have their own ticket and those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Running time
2hr 20min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 27 March 2021.
Content
Recommended for ages 7 and above.
Special notice
The Mousetrap production team have announced fully COVID-compliant performances that follow UK government advice.

The Mousetrap Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (1029 customer reviews)

Sanne Verswijvel

15 March

A good play in a cosy venue.

Mrs dawn

13 March

Great show in an atmospheric theatre. Seats were comfy, if a bit cramped. We had a great view of the stage as only 5 rows from stage.

The Mousetrap news

Indoor theatre performances with social distancing greenlit for 15 August, announces Government 14/8/2020, 1pm
The Mousetrap FAQ: Your essential guide to the longest running show of all time 6/7/2020, 4.15pm
The Mousetrap to re-open in October with socially distanced performances 3/7/2020, 3.10pm
The Mousetrap announces West End extension plus new cast 28/10/2019, 3.40pm

