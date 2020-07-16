Menu
Musicals The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon Tickets at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park.

4057 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

15+

Child policy
Children 3+ allowed in as long as they are sat next to an adult, however the show has a content warning of 18+
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 19 September 2020
Content
Recommended for ages 18 and above. Contains strong language, scenes of sexual nature, and strong violent scenes. This production contains content and themes that many would consider offensive.
Special notice
All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

The Book of Mormon Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (4057 customer reviews)

Dominic French

16 July

Great day out, would definitely see it again

Mika TSUJI

13 April

We (my family) loved your musical show very much and want to see you again in near future??

Next Available Performances of The Book of Mormon

TODAY is 28th August 2020

January 2021 February 2021 March 2021

Who appears in The Book of Mormon

Robin Savage

Joseph Davenport

Ensemble

Steve Lawton

Luke George
AM Photography

Myles Hart

Swing

MUG Photography

Sam Toland
Paul Hartnell

Sean Parkins
MUG Photography

Stephen Rolley

Ensemble

Asia Werbel

Steven Webb

Moroni/Elder McKinley

MUG Photography

Tom Xander

Standby Elder Cunningham

MUG Photography

Adam Bailey
CNW Headshots

Leanne Robinson
Steve Lawton

Dom Simpson
Ross Carpenter

Ross Carpenter
BWH Agency Website

Jade Johnson
Samuel Black

Lewis Cornay

The Book of Mormon news

(WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube 8/5/2020, 4.10pm
The Book of Mormon musical FAQ 28/4/2020, 2.30pm
The West End Flea Market set to return this year! 8/1/2020, 10.40am
These 5 Book of Mormon songs are not for the faint-hearted 26/7/2019, 10.50am

