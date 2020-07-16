The Book of Mormon cheap tickets in London !

The Book of Mormon continues to delight and shock London audiences at the Prince of Wales Theatre. A winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards with a number of sensational reviews and sell-out shows under its belt, The Book of Mormon London theatre tickets remain among the hottest in the West End.

What is The Book of Mormon London musical about?

The Book of Mormon musical is a box office powerhouse written by the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the co-creator of Avenue Q, Robert Lopez (composer for Disney’s 2013 Frozen film). Parker and Stone were inspired by their own South Park episode “All About Mormons”, which first aired on Comedy Central in 2003. Despite parodying Mormonism, the South Park creators found it difficult to poke fun due to how friendly and nice Mormons generally are. The pair allegedly visited Salt Lake City, Utah to conduct research for the show.

The Book of Mormon follows the story of two young Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, working to spread the word of the Latter Day Saints to the locals in a small town in Uganda. The LDS church members realise how daunting their task is when they discover the villagers are more concerned with the AIDS epidemic, oppression, and starvation.

Anyone familiar with South Park or the work of Trey Parker and Matt Stone would know that The Book of Mormon can get rather bawdy and crass at times and the humour is certainly not for everyone. That being said, despite Parker and Stone’s in-your-face subject matter, the musical never received a backlash from members of the Church of Latter Day Saints as people may have expected. In fact, the Mormon Church even stated the musical may be “entertaining for a day”, while also going on to add that “the book is always better” when it comes to theatrical adaptations

The Book of Mormon song list and awards

The best songs in The Book of Mormon musical are widely considered to be ‘I Believe’, ‘Tomorrow Is a Latter Day’, ‘All American Prophet’, ‘Spooky Mormon Hell Dream’, and ‘Baptize Me’. The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording was released in 2011 and broke theatre records when it became the fastest-selling Broadway cast album in the history of iTunes. The album’s success was followed by even more success when it shot up into the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 charts after the production won multiple awards at the 2011 Tony Awards.

After The Book of Mormon received its long-awaited West End stage premiere, the hit musical took home the 2013 Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out and four 2014 Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical (Stephen Ashfield), and Best Theatre Choreographer (Casey Nicholaw). The musical continues to play to packed houses at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre with Book of Mormon West End tickets still in increasingly high demand.

The Book of Mormon tickets London on sale now!

Book your The Book of Mormon tickets now to secure the best seats at the Prince of Wales Theatre when you try our interactive seating plans. The Book of Mormon West End theatre tickets are selling like hotcakes and you don't want to miss this epic production!

What the critics have been saying about The Book of Mormon in London's West End