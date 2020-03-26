Menu
Plays The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

The Play That Goes Wrong

Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Bonus: laughter galore.

3232 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 5min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 2 May 2021.
Content
Recommended for ages 8 and above.
Special notice
Please note there are no performances on Mondays.

The Play That Goes Wrong Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (3232 customer reviews)

Heather Shaw

26 March

Absolutley faboulas!!! Funniest play ever.. A must see, I would definatley go again

Sophie

23 March

Brilliant production, small and cosy theatre.

Next Available Performances of The Play That Goes Wrong

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021

The Play That Goes Wrong news

New West End cast announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong 16/10/2019, 5.20pm
London Theatre Review: The Play That Goes Wrong (5 Year Anniversary) 11/9/2019, 4.30pm
Top 10 Fun Facts about The Play That Goes Wrong 29/4/2019, 9am
TV series announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong 22/2/2019, 2.25pm

Tags:

PlayComedyFamily FriendlyHalf TermCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishOur PicksMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesNimax TheatresEasterMischief TheatreBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies