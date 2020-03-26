Book now The Play that Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre.

Described as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off, The Play that Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre is the smash hit new comedy!

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Given 5 stars from The Daily Mail, called a 'Gut-busting hit' by the New York Times and with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Ant and Dec 'funniest show we've seen!'

Now stumbling through its fourth catastrophic year, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Celebrity endorsements from the likes of Joanna Lumley 'spectacularly funny and bitingly accurate' - The Play That Goes Wrong is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!'

2017 Broadway World Winner for Best New Play

2017 Broadway.com Winner Favourite New Play

2015 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy

2015 BroadwayWorld UK Winner for Best New Play

2014 WhatsOnStage Award Winner for Best New Comedy

‘At one point I feared I was going to hyperventilate’ Daily Mail

‘Boy does it hit the funny bone… genuinely hilarious’ Daily Telegraph

‘A triumph of split-second timing’ Metro

'It's as though the Mousetrap has been taken over by Monty Python' - Whatsonstage

'A masterpiece of malfunction' The Times