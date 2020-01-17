COVID-19 NOTICE: Please note that this show has been suspended until as early as practical in 2021 and has been temporarily taken off sale. The show will be placed back on sale as soon as more guidance from the venue and government becomes available. Ticketholders for performances scheduled in 2020 will be automatically refunded in chronological order approximately 14 business days after their performance was due to take place without the need to contact us. Thank you kindly for your patience and understanding.



Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Boublil and Schonberg's Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre is still going strong after more than 30 years!

Les Miserables has touched countless hearts with its tale of justice, injustice, love, redemption and revolution.

After nearly 20 years working on the chain gang Jean Valjean is finally released on parole only to find that the yellow ticket he is required by law to display marks him as an outcast, an undesirable not to be trusted. As Valjean struggles to make his way in his new life he encounters the Bishop of Digne who gives him a chance to start again. Police Inspector Javert cannot let this man slip away, he is determined to bring Valjean to justice. As Valjean leads a new life under a new name Javert is constantly looming around the corner and in the meantime revolution is in the air of Paris.

Les Miserables has one of the most recognized soundtracks in theatre history, including classics like At the End of the Day, I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, On My Own, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Bring Him Home.

