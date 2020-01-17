Menu
Les Miserables Tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, London

Les Miserables

The new production of Les Miserables at the newly reconstructed Sondheim Theatre from December 2019!

Important information

Age restriction

4+

Running time
2hr 50min (inc. interval)
Content
Recommended for ages 8 and above.
Special notice
All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

Sharon Gray

14 mars

Absolutely fantastic .

Heather

12 mars

This musical was fantastic!! It far surpassed my expectations and is one of my favorite musicals!! I would watch it again and again!! Well done!!!

Who appears in Les Miserables

LesMis.com

Bradley Jaden

Javert

Darren Bell

Carrie Hope Fletcher
Nick James

Josefina Gabrielle
Les Mis Show Website

Rachelle Ann Go
John Clark

Sarah Lark

Swing

LesMis.com

Shan Ako
MUG Photography

Jon Robyns
Adam Bayjou

Luke McCall
Matt Nalton

Ashley Gilmour
Michael Carlo

Georgie Lovatt
Isaac Peral

Richard Carson
Ruth Crafer

Cellen Chugg Jones
Talbot Lee Photography

Emma Warren
Michael Shelford

Kathy Peacock
Michael Carlo

Samuel Wyn-Morris
Michael Wharley

Jessie Hart
Kate Scott

Leo Miles
Adam Bayjou

Ellie Ann Lowe
Fiona Whyte

Rodney Earl Clarke
Michael Wharley

Claire O'Leary
Hunch Creatives

Matthew Dale
Michael Shelford

Shane O'Riordan
Luce Newman-Williams

Sam Peggs

Les Miserables news

First Look: Production images released for reopening of Les Mis at London's Sondheim Theatre 17/1/2020, 1.10pm
Replacement Matt Lucas drops out of Les Mis after back injury 10/1/2020, 10.05am
Stephen Sondheim falls at his home; lunchtime opening event to be delayed 8/1/2020, 11.30am
Your 2019 West End wrapped — Top 20 London theatre moments in 2019 27/12/2019, 4pm

