Witness for the Prosecution Tickets at the London County Hall, London

Agatha Christie's bone-chilling drama Witness for the Prosecution is presented in a perfect courtroom setting.

1979 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 15min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking until 18 April 2021
Content
Recommended for ages 5 and above.
Special notice
Babes in arms and children under the age of 5 will not be permitted. All children need their own ticket. Latecomers may not be permitted. Please allow extra arrival time as there are multiple entrances to the seating area once inside the theatre. A note about Gallery Tickets: Access to the original Public Galleries is up a flight of stairs, with no lift access. Once at Gallery level, the steps to access Rows C and D are steep with extra steps. Seats in Row A have narrow access and 2 extra steps. All steps in the Galleries are narrow. These seats may not be suitable for patrons with access requirements or vertigo sufferers. Hearing loop may not work for patrons seated in the North and South Gallery. There are no toilets on the Gallery level. A note about Stalls Tickets: There is a lift from Street level to the foyer/Box Office. There is a lift from the foyer to the Courtroom Stalls Chamber ONLY. Row F is the only row for step-free access. There is a wheelchair space available in row F suitable for those wishing to remain in their wheelchair for the duration of the show. Hearing Loop should work for all seats in the Courtroom Stalls. We advise that patrons with access requirements check with theatre's box office before purchasing tickets. Please note: There is not a cloakroom at this venue; bags that do not fit comfortably under a single seat will not be permitted.
Access
No immediate vehicular access to the venue as Belvedere road is a closed private road. Closest is the corner of Belvedere Road and Chicheley Street.

Witness for the Prosecution Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (1979 customer reviews)

Jill Prior

16 March

This was a brilliant production with a lot of twists and turns. It kept you guessing and what you thought was happening and the interpretation by the audience of events was completely different to the outcome. I personally got the wrong verdict. The scene changes were very quick and the actors were brilliant, would definitely recommend this show to anyone. Lovely afternoon big thank you to everyone involved.

Karen G.

11 March

Really enjoyed the whole atmosphere, great story and performance brilliant.

Next Available Performances of Witness for the Prosecution

