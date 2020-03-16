Affordable tickets for Witness for the Prosecution at the specially designated London County Hall!

Art imitates life with Witness for the Prosecution, the suspenseful courtroom drama by Agatha Christie now showing in the eye-popping Council Chamber of the Edwardian Baroque County Hall. Step foot inside the jaw-dropping interior of County Hall, London, and immerse yourself in the English playwright's gripping tale of law and justice, high tension and disloyalty in this one-of-a-kind courtroom staging unlike anything you've experienced before.

What is Witness for the Prosecution about?

Agatha Christie's compelling stage play follows protagonist Leonard Vole, who has been accused of killing a widow to inherit her fortune. A lot is at stake in this thrilling court case and only time will tell whether Leonard can convince the jury and you, the audience, that he is an innocent man. Following a shocking witness testimony, it seems Leonard won't be running away from the hangman's noose so easily...

Looks like you've been summoned for jury duty...

Witness for The Prosecution County Hall reviews

London's Southbank has never been so dramatic and London theatre fans are just eating up tickets for this smash-hit Off-West End production. Having received a fleet of five-star reviews and overwhelming praise from audiences and critics alike, Witness for the Prosecution would certainly be criminal to miss. Come see what London audiences are calling "guilty of being a good night out" (The Arts Desk) and "big, austere, and grand" (Time Out). The Agatha Christie play has also been lauded for its unpredictable plot twists with the interval declared a "buzz of inquisition" in a review for London Theatre Direct. Just when you think you've got the murderer all figured out, you'll be left guessing once more.

Witness for the Prosecution London theatre cast

As of 28 May 2019, a new cast has taken over for the London revival of Witness for the Prosecution. The Agatha Christie thriller now stars Alexandra Guelff in the role of Romaine Vole, Kevin McMonagle in the role of Mr Myers QC, Taz Skylar in the lead role as the accused Leonard Vole, Jeffrey Kissoon in the role of Mr Justice Wainwright, Crispin Redman in the role of Mr Mayhew, and Jo Stone-Fewings in the role of Sir Wilfrid Robarts.

The Witness for the Prosecution County Hall cast also stars Amelia Annowska as The Woman, Craig Talbot as Policeman/Plain Clothes Detective, Vivienne Smith as Greta/Ms Clegg, Jane Lambert as Janet Mackenzie, Cathy Walker as Stenographer, Tom Shepherd as Warder, Owen Oakeshott as Inspector Hearne, Timothy Harker as Carter/Dr Wyatt, George Howard as Clerk of the Court, and Mark Grindrod as Solicitor.

Witness for the Prosecution play creative team

The London theatre revival of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution is directed by Lucy Bailey (Noyes Fludde opera, The Importance of Being Earnest at the Harold Pinter Theatre) and features design by William Dudley (Fings Ain’t Wot They Used T’Be at the Stratford East), lighting design by Chris Davey (Vamos Cuba at Sadler's Wells), sound design by Mic Pool (former resident at the Royal Court Theatre), casting direction by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, (The King and I at the London Palladium, 3 Women at Trafalgar Studios) and assistant direction by Clemmie Reynolds. The show is produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions.

Witness for the Prosecution tickets available at affordable prices for the landmark staging on London's Southbank!

You won't want to miss this highly unique staging of this Agatha Christie classic that has the entire London theatre scene abuzz.

Agatha Christie is the master of criminal suspense and Witness for the Prosecution is just one of her works now playing in London Theatreland. Be sure to catch her record-breaking play, The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, now the longest-running play in the world, having been on in the West end for nearly seven decades.