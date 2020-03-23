Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: John Owen Jones Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: John Owen Jones

    John Owen Jones of Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This event is suitable for all ages.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    TBC

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcertsOne-offOff West End TheatreLW Theatres

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies