Menu
Concerts John Owen Jones

John Owen Jones Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

John Owen Jones

John Owen Jones of Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera at the Adelphi Theatre!

Important information

Child policy
This event is suitable for all ages.
Running time
1hr 50min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
20 September 2020
Special notice
Please Note: This production was originally meant to take place at London's The Other Palace under the name Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: John Owen Jones. Due to coronavirus COVID-19, the show has been moved to Sunday, 20 September at the Adelphi Theatre. Bookings remain valid for the new date.

Tags:

ConcertsConcertsOne-offOff West End TheatreLW Theatres

We use cookies